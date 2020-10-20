Kanye West’s Appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience Cancelled After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Home News Aaron Grech October 20th, 2020 - 12:20 PM

Kanye West was set to make an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience this week however this appearance, along with all other recordings, have been cancelled after the podcast’s producer Young Jamie tested positive for COVID-19. According to Hypebeast, Rogan and other podcast staff members have tested negative for COVID-19.

This announcement was made on Rogan’s Instagram page, where he stated that he would be shutting down all operations until the program is cleared by a doctor. West previously tweeted that he wanted to be a part of Rogan’s Spotify exclusive podcast, and displayed pictures of a FaceTime call he had with Rogan, which was captioned with the recording’s planned date.

Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday ⛷ pic.twitter.com/9FOPjU36K3 — ye (@kanyewest) October 17, 2020

“I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past 9 days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear,” Rogan explained on the Instagram post.

In addition to hosting one of the most popular podcasts on the internet, Rogan is a stand-up comedian and mixed-martial arts commentator who appeared as an actor on the television series Hardball and NewsRadio. Jamie is also an integral part of the Joe Rogan Experience, as Rogan is known for saying “Jamie, pull that up” during numerous podcast episodes.

West is in the middle of a turbulent year with his presidential campaign, and released his first campaign ad less than a week ago, a mere 22 days before the election. His campaign is facing several roadblocks however, as he has been excluded from the ballots in Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio and West Virginia and failed meet ballot requirements in Virginia, Arizona and South Carolina, He is currently listed as a Vice Presidential Candidate in California and previewed a new song “Believe What I Say” in September.