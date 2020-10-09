Kanye West Officially on Ballot as Vice Presidential Candidate for Upcoming Election

Home News Maia Anderson October 9th, 2020 - 10:56 PM

Kanye West is officially on California’s ballot as a vice presidential candidate for Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra. He was nominated by the American Independent Party, though neither he nor De La Fuente Guerra had a say in their names being on the ballot, according to 23ABC News.

De La Fuente Guerra is a businessman and politician who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

The American Independent Party said they picked West because of his political views and celebrity connections, as well as because he has an endorsement from Elon Musk, who the party’s chairman Markham Robinson called “one of the smartest people in the world,” according to Newsweek.

Friends writing me in 🕊 pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5 — ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020

West announced he was running for president in July, but he has been removed from the ballot in several states. He is on the ballot in 16 states and eligible as a write-in candidate in 12.

He’s been removed from the ballots in Illinois and Wisconsin after failing to meet certain thresholds and following allegations of having illegitimate signatures. Judges in Arizona and Virginia have also ruled to remove West from the ballots. He filed a lawsuit against West Virginia so he can be placed on the state’s ballot.

In Virginia, two residents are suing so that West does not get placed on the state’s election ballot, claiming they had been tricked into signing on as electors for him.

He has also faced accusations of deceiving voters in Virginia to get placed on the ballot. In Wisconsin, six voters allegedly signed paperwork in support of West’s campaign without their full knowledge. A Wisconsin judge ruled to keep him off of the ballot.

A campaign finance report released early September showed that West has spent over $6 million on his election campaign and has only received eight donations totaling $3,800.