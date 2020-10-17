The Fest Announces Halloween Live Stream Featuring The Casket Lottery, War on Women and Jon Snodgrass

Home News Ariel King October 17th, 2020 - 10:15 PM

The Fest, the annual Gainesville Florida punk festival, has announced a Halloween live stream event titled “The Fest That Never Was” that will feature War on Women, The Casket Lottery, Jon Snodgrass, Days N Daze, The World/Inferno Friendship Society and Frank Turner, among others. The Fest was forced to postpone the 2020 edition of their music festival until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “The Fest That Never Was” will take place online on Facebook and Twitch Saturday, October 21.

The original 2020 edition of The Fest was set to take place on Halloween weekend, running from October 30 until November 1. The music festival’s dates usually take place on the same weekend as the Florida-Georgia football game held in Jacksonville, Florida. A Wilhelm Scream, Modern Life is War, Sparta, Hot Water Music and others were planning to perform at this year’s festival.

The Fest will also be releasing a compilation album on October 30, prior to the stream that takes place on Halloween. The album will feature Fest bands covering other bands who will perform at the festival, with Typesetter covering Kali Masi, Days N Daze covering Andrew Paley, Mikey Erg covering Kepi Ghoulie and much more.

The online edition of The Fest will feature different artists from who had been on the original lineup, however the festival continues to please fans with each unique artist’s punk rock sounds. War on Women, who will appear on the festival livestream, have recently released a new video for their track “White Lies,” which sees the group taking on police brutality.

Other artists who will be included on the live stream are The Casket Lottery, who announced their first album in eight years, Short Songs for End Times, just last month and Jon Snodgrass, who released his most recent album, Tace, last week. The World Inferno/Friendship Society will also be featured on the lineup, and their most recent album, All Borders Are Porous to Cats, was released earlier this year. Frank Turner joined Matt Berninger of The National, Young the Giant and others for the “Safe and Sound” virtual concert back in May, and he released his most recent album, No Man’s Land, in November of 2019. Turner also helped run a test of socially distanced indoor shows as part of an experiment in London, with Turner and the organizers agreeing that the test was not a success.

The online edition of “The Fest That Never Was” will be free for viewing, with The Fest selling Halloween-themed merchandise for the online festival.