The Casket Lottery Announces First New Album in Eight Years Short Songs for End Times and Shares New Song “Born Lonely”

The Casket Lottery have announced a new album called Short Songs for End Times and released a lead single called “Born Lonely.” The song is the post-hardcore band’s first release after an eight year hiatus.

Their last album was 2012’s Real Fear, which was released after a nine year hiatus alongside a split with Touché Amoré. They were first active between 1997 and 2003, releasing four albums, Choose Bronze, Moving Mountains, Survival is for Cowards and Possibilities and Maybes. They were never one of the most popular emo bands, but they had plenty of fans praising them for their raw emo recordings and talented musicianship.

“Born Lonely” shows off some cleaner production, and the group takes advantage of it with a sharp guitar riff and some of their more melodic vocals.The emotion is still present in the songwriting, as expected of a song named after the shouted lyric “I was born lonely.”

The single was released with a music video that features space launch preparation equipment in use and a couple outer space movie clips, including one from A Trip to the Moon (1902). There’s also some shots of the band performing the song mixed in.

On November 6, Short Songs for End Times will be released by three labels, Wiretap Records, Big Scary Monsters and Second Nature Recordings. Wiretap is putting out a dark pink vinyl variant, and the other two labels are collaborating to also distribute the release in the EU/UK as well as the US.

“We started this record under the working title of Short Songs for End Times, and by the time we wrapped up it seemed too perfect to change it.” guitarist/vocalist Nathan Ellis said in a statement. “It’s a dark time in American history. These are just my impressions of what is happening and the reasons that I don’t sleep anymore.”

Short Songs for End Times Tracklist

1. You Are A Knife

2. Big Heart/Closed Mind

3. More Blood

4. Sisyphus Blues

5. Born Lonely

6. Unalone

7. Everything is Broken

8. Feel Nothing

9. Trust As a Weapon

10. Sad Dream