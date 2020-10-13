War On Women Takes on Police Brutality Alongside Baltimore Artist Landis Expandis in New Video for “White Lies”

Home News Adam Benavides October 13th, 2020 - 5:45 PM

Famed co-ed, feminist hardcore punk band War on Women have released a seething new song and corresponding called “White Lies,” with iconic Baltimore artist Landis Expandis. The new track will appear on the group’s upcoming third full-length studio album Wonderful Hell, out digitally on October 30 and physically November 13 on the Bridge Nine record label.

“White Lies”emphatically addresses police brutality as it thumps its way through steady, pulsing punk riffs as singer Shawna Potter belts out anthemic protest lyrics like “We politely request you take your boots off our necks!” The clip features Landis Expandis as its star as he lip-sings Potter’s vocals clad in a long white wig and top hat. Expandis is formerly of the punk band the All Mighty Senators and recently debuted a new musical trio called Landis Larry Harry, which features himself and his two digital clones, Harry and Larry.

According to a press release from the band, Wonderful Hell represents “a call to action, even when every step forward feels like it’s met with a landslide back. The album includes anthemic songs that tackle systemic racism, acknowledge the natural feelings of wanting to give up or self-destruct in the face of insurmountable adversity, and some that aim straight at the jugular of gender disparity.”

Discussing the essence behind the new material, Potter says it is about accepting the current situation and figuring out how you can respond in a productive, helpful way. “The thing is, we don’t have a do over,” explains Potter. “We don’t have a time machine. We can’t snap our fingers and start from some other place. All we have is right here, right now. So what can you do right here, right now, to help?”

Wonderful Hell is available for fans to pre-order now. You can also listen to the album’s title track and previous single here.