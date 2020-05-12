Matt Berninger of The National, Frank Turner, Young the Giant, Aloe Blacc and More to Play Lil’ Dicky-Hosted “Safe and Sound” Virtual Concert

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 12:22 AM

Rapper Lil Dicky is hsting a special livestream benefit concert titled “Safe & Sound,” in support of the Safe Place for Youth organization, which provides services to help homeless youth. Matt Berninger of The National, Frank Turner, Phantom Planet, Leif Vollebekk, Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids, Beach Bunny, and Aloe Blacc will be performing during the benefit on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

An RSVP is needed to watch the live stream event, with donations being heavily encouraged, but not required.

Berninger has been releasing solo covers recently, teaming up with Phoebe Bridgers for “Walking on a String” featured in the film Between Two Ferns: The Movie. He also recently covered Mercury Rev’s “Holes” for a special quarantine styled live performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The National have recently had to cancel their tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band will be releasing a special 10th year anniversary release of their album High Violet on June 19th, which will include three cuts never featured on vinyl. The album contained some of the band’s most beloved songs including “Terrible Love,” “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “England” and “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks.”

Lil Dicky (aka Dave Burd) has recently seen some success on television with his latest comedy program Dave, centered on a fictional version of his life. The series became the most popular comedy series on the network FXX, receiving an average audience of 5.32 total viewers on various streaming platforms, which have gotten it renewed for a second season.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer