The Fest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Sparta, Hot Water Music and Modern Life Is War

The Fest announced their upcoming show, which is scheduled to take place on October 30 through November 1, 2020. The Fest is an annual music festival in Gainesville, Florida, organized by Tony Weinbender, formerly of No Idea Records. It is a predominantly punk rock and pop-punk festival, as well as a good number of indie rock, hardcore punk, metal, and ska acts. The first show took place on May 24-25, 2002 and has since attracted a large turnout throughout the years. Roughly 4,000 people attend the festival and bands perform across a variety of venues (varying from small bars to large concert halls) in the downtown Gainesville area.

The Fest takes place each year on the weekend of the Florida-Georgia football game (around Halloween), held in Jacksonville. The announcement from their website shared, “We hope all of our friends around the world are safe and well. We all know that these are strange times as everyone has altered how they live their lives. We here at Fest wanted to give you a little light at the end of the tunnel.”

An article from The Gainesville Sun shared, “FEST has become an influential punk music festival and historically has drawn attendees from Japan, Germany and other faraway lands. It’s has been featured on fuse’s “22 Best Music Festivals of 2015” and it was the subject of an Alternative Press documentary series called “No Sleep ’til Gainesville.”

Tom May, singer and guitarist for The Menzingers, said when the band first started, FEST was their mecca. “We heard stories of people who went before us and we thought, ‘We’ve got to go,’” he said. “It sounded like an epic conference for s—- punks.” May said FEST turn his and many other bands into what they are today. The Menzingers met their record label at FEST; they became friends with bands they would later tour with at FEST. “I’m 30 now so I started playing FEST when I was 20,” he said. “It curated my entire adult life.”

Dozens of bands are scheduled to play the festival including, A Wilhelm Scream, Modern Life is War, Sparta, Hot Water Music, The Appleseed Cast, Cursive, The Flatliners, Frank Turner, Good Riddance, Mustard Plug, Red City Radio, Samiam, Strike Anywhere, Tim Barry, Torche, The Bad Signs, Bong Mountain, The Copyrights, Criteria, Dead Bars, Devon Kay & The Solutions, Dikembe, Dollar Signs, The Farewell Bend, Giants Chair, Gouge Away, Graduating Life, Kill Lincoln, Makewar, Mock Orange, Moving Targets, Origami Angel, Pool Kids, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Signals Midwest, Sincere Engineer, Skatune Network, Slingshot Dakota, Such Gold, Taking Meds, Typesetter, We are the Union, Wolf-Face, Zeta, After the Fall, Answering Machine, Articles, Billy Liar, Cabana Wear, Cold Wrecks, Debt Neglector, Demons, Elders, Expert Timing, I Like Allie, Insignificant Other, Jail Socks, Kali Masi, Lapeche, Leg Biters, Little Teeth, Lone Wolf, Lost Love, Machinist!, New Junk City, Niice, Pity Party, Pohgoh, Rational Anthem, Reconciler, Riskee & The Ridicule, S.M.N. and many more bands will be playing the festival.

Tickets for Fest 19 cost $180.00 and gets you a 3-day pass, with access to all the shows from October 30 through November 1, 2020.

