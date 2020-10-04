Dua Lipa Releases Glitzy New Music Video “Levitating” Featuring DaBaby

Home News Peter Mann October 4th, 2020 - 3:57 AM

Taking the pop world by storm this year, English singer-songwriter, Dua Lipa recently released the official music video for her latest single “Levitating” featuring Charlotte, North Carolina-based rapper, DaBaby. Lipa released her critically-acclaimed sophomore follow-up, Future Nostalgia, earlier this year in March, which spawned 4 other hit singles, “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Break My Heart, ” and “Hallucinate.” Lipa released her eponymous debut studio album Dua Lipa back in 2017, via Warner.

The music video for “Levitating” opens up with Lipa looking stunningly gorgeous, lying on the hood of her car gazing up at the stars. The audience takes a stellar leap, as Lipa takes the viewer on an intergalactic disco-tinged party. The singer is teleported up to the stars, traveling the galaxy whilst riding in a luxurious futuristic elevator. The celestial, Milky Way themes of the song come to life, coming complete with designer outfits, shiny jewelry, glitter and roller skates. As the viewer sees how fun it is to join Lipa in her dance crazed party, DaBaby shows up with equal swag laying a pretty catchy verse to an already perfect electronic pop groove. The track itself, produced by Canadian electronic producer Koz and English electronic producer Stuart Price, oozes electronic drip with catchy synths and lush disco flavored production prevalent throughout Future Nostalgia. To watch Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” official music video featuring DaBaby, stream below via YouTube.

The music video for Lipa’s “Levitating” was directed by Warren Fu and the video was created using TikTok. In August, Lipa teamed up with American DJ The Blessed Madonna, formerly known as The Black Madonna, for a remix album titled Club Future Nostalgia. The remix album remixes Lipa’s songs from Future Nostalgia and features guest appearances by Gwen Stefani, Missy Elliot, Mark Ronson and the illustrious one herself Madonna. Back in May, Sia shared the song “Saved My Life,” which Lipa helped co-write.