Sia Shares Emotional New Song “Saved My Life” Co-Written by Dua Lipa

Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 12:15 AM

Pop artist Sia is best known for launching into the mainstream at the age of 39, after years of studio album releases and a prolific career as a songwriter. The artist has now unveiled a new track co-written by pop artist Dua Lipa titled “Saved My Life,” which also features production from Greg Kurstin.

“Saved My Life” is a moving pop ballad, with a passionate vocal performance from Sia, who delivers the catchy bridge and chorus with intense emotion across its pop instrumental. The track opens up as a piano ballad, which slowly builds into a grand instrumental filled with strings and an uptempo beat.

Sia first came onto the music scene in the 1990s as member of the Australian acid jazz group Crisp, before going on to form a solo career with the release of her debut album OnlySee in 1997. Her next two albums garnered little attention, although she saw some mild successes with Some People Have Real Problems and We Are Born during the late 2000s before taking a hiatus from recording.

Her 2014 studio album 1000 Forms of Fear launched her into the mainstream, spearheaded by the massively successful single “Chandelier.” The performer released “Original” featured on the soundtrack for Dolittle, earlier this year.

Dual Lipa released “Physical” from her most recent album release Future Nostalgia earlier this year. ” Future Nostalgia is an example of well-balanced pop with songs that make you want to dance and songs that make you want to feel,” mxdwn reviewer Marianna Salcedo concluded.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna