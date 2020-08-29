Dua Lipa Announces Remix Album with The Blessed Madonna Club Future Nostalgic Featuring Appearances by Madonna, Missy Elliott, Mark Ronson, Gwen Stefani and More

Home News Ariel King August 29th, 2020 - 8:11 PM

Dua Lipa released a remix album with The Blessed Madonna for her most recent album, Future Nostalgia. The new album, Club Future Nostalgia, sees The Blessed Madonna mixing each track into one another, with new features from Madonna, Missy Elliott and Gwen Stefani. Mark Ronson also appears on the new album, remixing Dua Lipa’s “Physical”

Madonna and Missy Elliott combine forces on Dua Lipa’s track, “Levitating,” the trio joining together on a dance club track. Missy Elliott’s whispers when she’s first introduced before she quickly switches her tone to a brief flow. Madonna’s verse has her quickly singing, creating shining images with her lyrics.

Gwen Stefani joins Dua Lipa on the song “Physical,” with Mark Ronson remixing the track. The short track sees Gwen Stefani’s voice flowing into the lyrics, matching Dua Lipa’s luring tone. Mark Ronson creates a grooving beat made to influence listeners to sway.

The Blessed Madonna, formerly known as The Black Madonna, created a mix of the album. The Blessed Madonna changed her name last month following a change.org petition which called for the artist to remove the word “Black” from her name. The petition explained the meaning of “Black Madonna,” stating how the name represented Black and Brown catholics, and depictions of the Virgin Mary with darker skin.

Joe Goddard, Jayda G, Zack Witness & Gen Hoshino, Midland, Masters at Work, Zach Witness, Horse Meat Disco, Dimitri From Paris, Mr Fingers, Paul Woolford, Yaeji, Jaqcues Lu Cont and Moodymann also join The Blessed Madonna and Mark Ronson for remixes on Dua Lipa’s new album.

Dua Lipa released Future Nostalgia earlier in April, the album delivering the singles “Hallucinate,” “Physical” and “Future Nostalgia.” In May, Sia had shared the song “Saved My Life,” which Dua Lipa had helped write. Also in April, Dua Lipa joined Ellie Goulding, Sigrid and more to sing Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These.”

Club Future Nostalgia track list

1. “Future Nostalgia” (Joe Goddard Remix)

2. “Cool” (Jayda G Remix)

3. “Good In Bed” (Zack Witness & Gen Hoshino Remixes)

4. “Pretty Please” (Midland Refix)

5. “Pretty Please” (Masters at Work Remix)

6. “Boys Will Be Boys” (Zach Witness Remix)

7. “Love Again (Horse Meat Disco Remix)

8. “Break My Heart/Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Edit)

9. “Levitating” (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliot) (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

10. “Hallucinate” (Mr Fingers deep stripped mix)

11. “Hallucinate” (Paul Woolford Remix)

12. “Love Is Religion” (The Blessed Madonna Remix)

13. “Don’t Start Now” (Yaeji Remix)

14. “Physical” (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Mark Ronson Remix)

15. “Kiss and Make Up” (Remix)

16. “That Kind Of Woman” (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

17. “Break My Heart” (Moodymann Remix)