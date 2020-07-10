Dua Lipa Releases New Club Ready Track “Hallucinate”

Home News Ariel King July 10th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

Dua Lipa released the music video for single “Hallucinate” off her recent album, Future Nostalgia. The psychedelic music video, animated and directed by The Mill’s Lisha Tan, who was inspired by Studio 54 to create countless characters and a wide-eyed Dua Lipa.

Incorporating ‘90s club sounds, Dua Lipa’s voice flowing over the dancing beat, the song transports listeners to a classic house and disco sound. The animated music video shows Dua Lipa dancing around amid unicorns and ice cream cones as she wears a white bodysuit and tall white go-go boots. She travels through space and heads towards a giant disco ball, her voice grooving over the beat.

Dua Lipa’s deep voice echoes throughout the track to bring the sense of hallucination as she moves and dances. The looping track highlights the sound of her song, throwing back to club and house music to get listener’s moving and dancing.

Tan’s animation shows a clear influence of Studio 54, Dua Lipa sniffing a smiling flower before neon rainbow doors open to show gloved fingers waving jazz hands towards a strutting Dua Lipa. She dances alongside stars with legs and enthusiastic fruit, riding on unicorns before finding a disco dance floor. Love potions pour as hearts swirl around Dua Lipa’s colorful face, all of the animation upbeat and smiling before Dua Lipa falls before a sinister clown and skeleton, turning into a bad trip before she breaks through.

Future Nostalgia was released on March 27 by Warner Records, and was the artist’s second studio album. Previous singles from the album include “Don’t Start Now” and “Future Nostalgia.” Dua Lipa had intended to tour this summer for her album, but had to postpone until January, 2021.

Sia recently shared a song she had written with Dua Lipa called “Saved My Life.” Dua Lipa had also joined Ellie Goulding, Sigrid, members of Royal Blood and more to sing Foo Fighters’ song “Times Like These” to raise funds for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief fund.