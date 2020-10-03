GWAR Releases Live Video Performance of “Sick Of You”

Home News Ariel King October 3rd, 2020 - 6:36 PM

GWAR have released a live performance of their song “Sick Of You” from their Scumdogs of the Universe album. The video comes ahead of the remixed and remastered 30th anniversary edition of the album, which is planned for release on October 30. In addition to releasing a live video performance for “Sick Of You,” the track’s remixed and remastered version is now available on all streaming platforms.

The music video features members of GWAR performing on stage while in their costumes, and begins with one cutting another’s head off. The rest of GWAR dive into the song, pulling people from backstage and throwing them into a “meat grinder.” Some fall inside with horror on their faces, while others go in as they enthusiastically dance. GWAR chants the lyrics, yodeling some parts as the heavy guitar riffs and banging drums go on. The camera briefly pans to audience members, the front row dripping with fake blood.

“Sick Of You” follows the release of “Cool Place to Park,” with both video performances taking place at the same show. A limited-edition box set will also be available as part of the album’s 30th release.

Last month, GWAR announced they will be hosting a drive-in show next week, on October 10, in their hometown of Richmond, Virginia. The show will include COVID safety measures, with fans encouraged to stay in their cars throughout the show. GWAR is also currently working on an acoustic EP, and the band played a rare acoustic set last July as each member sat socially distanced from one another. The band has also been working on a monthly variety show called “Undead From Antartica,” and included Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale as their first guest.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna