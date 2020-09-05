Gwar Releases Classic Video for “Cool Place to Park” with Remixed and Remastered Audio

Home News Ariel King September 5th, 2020 - 6:21 PM

GWAR have released a new music video for their song, “Cool Place to Park.” The song was initially released in 1990 and appeared on Scumdogs of the Universe. GWAR have been remixing and remastering the album’s songs to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The new video features a live performance of the track, spliced with images of GWAR riding a chariot in front of a green screen that features a highway. The remastered track lends crisp vocals and clear distinctions between each instrument. The band’s bass player, Beefcake the Mighty, delivers the vocals on the track, his rough singing delivering lyrics which depict Satan and Medusa driving through Hell.

Scumdogs of the Universe had been GWAR’s second studio album, and is the band’s best-selling album to date. Gwar continue to close their concerts with the album’s track, “Sick of You.” A limited-edition box set of Scumdogs of the Universe will be available as part of the album’s 30th anniversary. The box set includes a white and red opaque vinyl, a demo cassette, a digital download, a 48-page book of photos and gig posters, a GWAR illustrated vinyl shipmate, a death certificate and a collectible reproduction of an all-access pass. The remastered album will also be available as a CD, Double LP, cassette and digitally.

GWAR’s current lead singer, Blöthar the Berserker, stated earlier this week that the band has been working towards hosting tier own drive-in concert, and hope to release an acoustic EP sometime in the near future. Back in July, GWAR got together to perform a socially distanced acoustic mini-set.

The band has also been working on a Youtube series which delves into the History of GWAR and includes guest appearances from a variety of artists, including JiZMak, Pustulus and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. In June, fans had created a petition to have GWAR’s Oderus Urungus have a statue in the place of Robert E. Lee in GWAR’s hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna