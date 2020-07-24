Watch GWAR Perform a Socially Distant Acoustic Mini-Set

Home News Bryan Boggiano July 24th, 2020 - 8:21 PM

GWAR is using their time in lockdown to entertain their fans. The thrash metal band teamed up with the A.V. Club to host a miniconcert on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube as part of the AVC Sessions: House Shows.

They performed the songs “F**k This Place,” “I’ll Be Your Monster,” “Gonna Kill You,” and “The Road Behind.” The miniset had more lighthearted moments when guitarist Pustulus Maximus and lead vocalist Michael “Blothar” Bishop answered questions. They talked about future plans, the worst part about the pandemic and what they’ll do immediately after quarantine ends, which went in line well with the band’s historical shock-rock and satirical image.

On future plans, Maximus said, “we’re big fans of COVID-19,” adding that COVID-20 and COVID-21 will be bigger, and they have to get more contagious and deadly. Once the pandemic ends, Bishop said, “I’m looking for the whole thing to be over so I can smoke weed again,” saying that at the moment, he is just having “one long anxiety attack.”

Maximus said the lack of sex parties and orgies have been the hardest part of quarantine, adding “I don’t think anybody’s really addressing the terrible costs this is taking on American sex workers.” Relating to sex, Maximus said once restrictions are lifted, he wants to host a gang bang under the Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge in Richmond. He added that it is near an auto shop with pictures of aborted fetuses. Maximus added, “we can all f*** this thing out.”

Gwar formed in 1984 in Richmond, Va., and released 14 studio albums. The group went through several lineup changes. Its last original member, lead singer David “Oderus Urungus” Brockie, died in 2014. In June, the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, fans called for officials to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee with Brockie. Maximus covered “Built for Speed” and “Pick Axe Murders” for the Slay at Home livestream. In May, they announced a 30th anniversary box set for the 1990 album, Scumdogs of the Universe.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna