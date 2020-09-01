Blöthar the Berserker Says GWAR Has a Drive-In Concert and Acoustic EP in the Works

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 8:23 PM

Heavy metal outfit GWAR have a lot of big plans for the future according to their lead vocalist Blöthar the Berserker (aka Michael Bishop) who stated that the group has a drive-in concert and an acoustic EP in the works. The performer recently sat down with Revolver for an interview where they discussed the band’s upcoming 30th anniversary boxset of Scumdogs of the Universe.

Blöthar first announced that the group will be holding a live drive-in performance, but did not provide a date and added that they were planning on holding a live stream event at another unspecified time. He also announced that they were planning on working on a comic book “at some point.”

“So in the future, vaguely, I can say that, yes, GWAR will be doing a live drive-in performance at some point where people can drive up their cars and watch the band – the greatest band in rock & roll history – perform,” Blöthar stated. “We’re also going to do a livestream GWAR event. At some point, we’re working on a new comic book.”

Later in the interview he went on to discuss their acoustic EP, which he says the group is currently working on. While the band is notorious for their aggressive thrash inspired sound backed by extreme lyrics, the group has recently ventured into acoustic territory, holding a socially-distant acoustic set back in July.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff going on, let me tell ya,” Blöthar explained. “At some point, we’re going to have to record an album, which we hope will be out towards the end of next year. In the meantime, we have an acoustic EP that we’re working on and trying to get that out the door.”

The band recently announced a new monthly variety show called “Undead From Antarctica” where they greeted Lzzy Hale from Halestorm.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna