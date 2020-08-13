GWAR Announces New Monthly Variety Show “Undead From Antarctica” and Shares First Episode Featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm

Home News Roy Lott August 13th, 2020 - 10:41 PM

GWAR has announced that they will begin a new monthly variety show called “Undead From Antarctica” exclusively on the band’s Youtube channel. Each episode runs 30 minutes long with the first episode already available. In the episode is an in depth look on the History of GWAR, including appearances from JiZMak, Pustulus and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. “Find your only real source for Fake News and if you are insanely lucky, you might be named as one of the Bohabs of the Week! And, oh yeah, did we forget to mention, we’ve got the X-COPS!!” as described in a press release.

Following each episode will be a live-cast called “Undead Live!,” where fans ask questions of a member of GWAR and a special guest host, who ended up being BalSac the Jaws ‘o Death! Episodes will be released every other week while the weeks in between will give fans a chance to interact with GWAR. “And it’s not live, it’s undead, And it’s not on TV, it’s on your computer or phone. And…it’s funny” the band stated about the interactive experience. The show comes shortly after the news of their recent release of the 30th-anniversary versions of “Scumdogs of the Universe.” Fans can pre-order here.

Earlier this year, the band performed a socially distant mini acoustic set as part of AVC Sessions: House Shows. They performed “F**k This Place,” “I’ll Be Your Monster,” “Gonna Kill You” and “The Road Behind.”

pustulus Maximus of the band recently performed covers of Motorhead’s “Built For Speed” and Cannibal Corpse’s “Pick Axe Murders” as part of the Slay at Home livestream event.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna