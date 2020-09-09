GWAR Announces October 2020 Drive-In Show at in Richmond, VA

Home News Aaron Grech September 9th, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Blöthar the Berserker announced earlier this month that GWAR had a drive-in show and an acoustic EP in the works. GWAR have kept true to his word and have now announced an upcoming drive-in performance in their native Richmond, Virginia, at the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center (branded as The Diamond Drive-In by the group).

There will be social-distancing measures in effect for the upcoming performances, although specific measures have not yet been announced. Doors open for this event at 8:30 p.m. local time and the show starts at 9:45 p.m. local time, with tickets on sale this Friday September 11 at 10:00 a.m.

“Denizens of Richmond, Virginia! Americans do everything in their cars, and now that will include watching the greatest rock and roll horror show on this or any other planet!” Blöthar stated in a press release. “Truly, what is October without a global pandemic and the chance to watch GWAR from the comfort of your shitty old hoopty?! Grab a hotdog, slather it in chili, and shove it down your throat as we bring you the pinnacle of entertainment, the ultimate creature feature, live and writhing…all over your windshield!”

GWAR recently re-released the music video for “Cool Place To Park” with remixed and remastered audio. This song originally appeared on their 1990 studio album Scumdogs of the Universe, which is getting a special edition release this year in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The band recently held an acoustic mini-set and have also started a new monthly variety program called “Undead From Antarctica.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna