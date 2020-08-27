Greg Puciato Releases New Video for Darkwave-Inspired New Song “A Pair of Questions”

Home News Paige Willis August 27th, 2020 - 3:16 PM

Greg Puciato has released a new video for his new solo single “A Pair Of Questions.” The artist has split from The Dillinger Escape Plan and has started a solo career along with working on another project called The Black Queen.

Puciato has been separated from the band since their split three years ago. He commented on the split in an interview saying “I’ve been so non-stop since it ended that it really only feels like a half a year ago to me. I don’t spend a lot of time looking back. I’m proud of what we did, but I don’t feel like it’s missing from my life in any negative way. I’m excited about now. That seems like another place to me more than another time. It will never be dead, it’s there.”

This project is more in the vein of The Black Queen project where this song is more darkwave pop than a heavier sound, however there are still heavier songs on the album.

Back in July Greg Puciato released a heavy song titled “Roach Hiss” which is expected to be on his album that is tentatively scheduled for an October 23 release. It’s the fourth song that he had released in promotion for his upcoming album. He released “Deep Set,” “Fire For Water,” and “Do You Need Me To Remind You,” all before releasing “Roach Hiss.” This new release accompanied with a music video will be featured on his new album Child Soldier: Creator Of God.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat