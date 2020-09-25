Nova Rock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring System of a Down, Bring Me the Horizon, Muse and More

Home News Maia Anderson September 25th, 2020 - 10:36 PM

The Nova Rock music festival has announced its 2021 lineup, which features System of a Down, Bring Me the Horizon, Korn, Muse and more. The festival will take place June 2 to June 5 at Pannonia Fields in Nickelsdorf, Austria.

The Austrian music festival started in 2005 and takes place every June. It features alternative rock, heavy metal, punk rock and electronic music.

The headliners for 2021 include System of a Down, Billy Talent, Volbeat, Bring Me The Horizon and Muse. The festival will also feature performances from Korn, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men, The Pretty Reckless and Skillet, among others.

Tickets for the Nova Rock festival can be found here.

System of a Down and Korn are also set to perform two nights at the Banc of California stadium on May 21 and May 22, 2021. UK Download Festival also recently announced its 2021 lineup, which features System of a Down, to take place June 4 through June 6, 2021.

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan and frontman Serj Tankian have been making headlines in recent months for their opposite political views and commentary on the president. Dolmayan called the Democratic Party bigots in June and attacked the Black Lives Matter Movement, calling it a “Democratic Party Fundraiser.”

Dolmayan also said in April that he’s “over it” in regards to making a new album with System of a Down, after calling for the band to “check the massive egos at the door.”

Bring Me The Horizon released a new track, “Parasite Eve” in June, a track that discusses the state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, which came with an accompanying music video. In February, the band collaborated with Halsey on the song “Experiment,” which was on Birds of Prey: The album for the Harley Quinn movie.

Featured image: Mauricio Alvarado