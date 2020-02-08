Halsey Releases Nu-Metal Song “Experiment On Me” Recorded With Bring Me The Horizon

Home News Kelly Tucker February 8th, 2020 - 12:55 PM

Halsey just released a new track titled, “Experiment on Me” which is featured on the soundtrack for the new Harley Quinn movie Birds Of Prey. The song is electric with Halsey exploding on vocals with a powerful and demanding shrill. The movie is based on a female superhero who is awakened to her power and fury. Halsey encapsulates this energy in the new single with lyrics like, “Lock up your sons, make way for the daughters. You’ll be the lamb and we’ll be the slaughterer. You’ve burnt the witches, now you’re defenseless. Who needs a Y with this many X’s?” Halsey also recorded a nu-metal song last year with her one-off single “Nightmare.”

Birds Of Prey: The Album also features the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat, and Saweetie. Bring Me The Horizon joins Halsey on “Experiment On Me,” which gives Halsey the perfect metalcore backdrop. She also recorded with Bring Me The Horizon late last year on their most recent album, Music To Listen To which showcases their variety of musical style as they record tracks with many artists. The band features Halsey in the track “¿” which has an electronic and future sounding spin to it. In the new track, “Experiment On Me,” Stereogum describes it as, “A full-fledged heavy rock song, the loudest and most abrasive thing she’s ever released.”

The film, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a 2020 American superhero film based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey. It is the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe, and both a follow-up to and spin-off of Suicide Squad (2016). The film is directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

The character, Harley Quinn redefines her life after the Joker breaks up with her, throwing her out on the streets of Gotham City. She is taken in by Doc, the elderly owner of a Chinese restaurant. Recovering from her abusive relationship with the Joker, Harley cuts her hair, adopts a spotted hyena (whom she names after Bruce Wayne), takes up roller derby, and blows up the Ace Chemicals plant where she pledged herself to the Joker.

Halsey recently announced her upcoming summer 2020 tour dates in support of her third studio album, Manic which was released by Capitol Records. This tour will begin on June 2 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, Washington, and concludes at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California on August 1, 2020.