Bring Me The Horizon Releases Video for “Parasite Eve,” New Song Written and Recorded in Isolation

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new track, “Parasite Eve”, a track reflecting horror and the state of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. The song came with an accompanying music video highlighting fear and horror.

“‘Parasite Eve’ came from an idea to write a survival horror song, but as the pandemic started to develop, the parallels were so similar it felt so close to the bone we decided to shelve it,” frontman Oli Skyes said. “As time went on, we started to feel how relevant it was and that instead of shying from it, we should address the dark side, embrace it, and process what’s going on… ‘Parasite Eve’ is our message of hope, wrapped in sadness and anger.”

Beginning with chants, Bring Me The Horizon enter with a trance-like sound, commenting on fears of a pandemic. Lyrics reflect the fear felt during the beginning of the quarantine, saying “Please remain calm, the end has arrived.” With a clash of guitars, Skyes’ screaming voice asks if citizens are taking the pandemic seriously, and that all will die anyways.

The track shows CGI aliens reaching their hands towards each other, Skyes holding his face in his hands as he twists his head, peeling down his bottom eyelids. Bring Me The Horizon’s faces show dissected jaws and gas masks, turning into zombies. Aliens try giving them a vaccine, the band questioning if it will only make them more sick.

Bring Me The Horizon have spent the duration of the pandemic documenting their creative process, releasing videos via their Youtube channel showcasing how they have been making recent songs. In February, the band released “Experiment On Me” with Halsey. At the end of last year, Bring Me The Horizon surprise released an eight-track album called Music to Listen to ….