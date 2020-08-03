Download Festival UK Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring System of a Down, Kiss and Deftones

Home News Aaron Grech August 3rd, 2020 - 3:38 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

The UK Download Festival has announced its 2021 lineup, following the cancellation of its 2020 event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is retaining most of its big names this year including System of a Down, Kiss and Deftones, however there are also some notable absences with Iron Maiden gone from their headlining spot. Download Festival UK will take place at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England from June 4 to 6.

A few other notable absences from this years lineup include Alter Bridge, Babymetal, The Offspring, Disturbed and Bowling For Soup. A few of the acts who will be filling in are Biffy Clyro, A Day to Remember, Steel Panther, Rise Against and Myles Kennedy, who will be hosting two separate events. Korn, Gojira, Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, The Distillers, Sepultura, Mastodon and Frank Carter, Lacuna Coil and The Rattlesnakes will all be returning for the event next year.

Your first DL2021 lineup announcement has landed, including @kiss, @BiffyClyro, @systemofadown and so much more. After a year apart, we’re so ready ROCK with you once again, 4-6 June 2021. Tickets on sale Friday 7 August 9am. 🔥https://t.co/yblPliWBxa#DL2021 pic.twitter.com/076Jc8bmFK — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) August 3, 2020

System of a Down will be performing at Hellfest in France this year, alongside Deftones, Faith No More, Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder and Alter Bridge. The band’s Serj Tankian will be releasing a new EP of rock music this year, which was originally intended for System of a Down.

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy have rescheduled their fall tours to 2021, where they will be launching off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota and end in Portland, Oregon. The band will be releasing a remix album for their 2000 LP White Pony, which will be titled Black Stallion. This project will be released in September.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado