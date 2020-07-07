System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Calls Black Lives Matter a Democratic Party Fundraiser and Claims There’s No Systemic Racism in America

Home News Aaron Grech July 7th, 2020 - 6:50 PM

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has been vocal in his criticisms against the Democratic Party in recent months, calling the organization “bigots,” while also making factually incorrect claims regarding abortion in the Black community. Dolmayan has now doubled down on these comments, calling the Black Lives Matter movement “a Democratic party fundraiser and propaganda tool,” while also claiming that the movement “never had legitimacy.”

Contrary to Dolmayan’s post, the Black Lives Matter movement was launched in the summer of 2013 by three Black women Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi , following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin. The ongoing Black Lives Matter movement saw a renewal this year following the death of George Floyd.

The drummer shared a lengthy Instagram post expressing his views, which was accompanied by a picture of Secoriea Turner, an eight year old who was reportedly killed in Atlanta, Georgia following a dispute between her mother, a friend and a group of armed suspects allegedly blocking their way into an area according to the police. This incident reportedly happened near a local Wendy’s where a Black man named Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.

In his post Dolmayan railed against the movement, Antifa and what he called “Hollywood elites,” calling them the enemy of the people. He also lambasted the media for being “sensationalist” in the coverage of the ongoing civil unrest. The drummer also stated “There is no systemic racism in the United States. Name one example,” in response to a user’s comment.

“The supposed black lives matter movement never had legitimacy in my view and were always a Democratic Party fundraiser and propaganda tool,” Dolmayan wrote. “Along with antifa they have shown themselves to be the enemy of the people of the United States and have adopted lawlessness emboldened by a sensationalist media and the moronic Hollywood elites who pander to them at every opportunity . They will be brought to justice but when? How many more innocents need to be murdered before we come to our senses.”

Dolmayan’s views contrast heavily with his bandmate Serj Tankian, with the former calling President Donald Trump “greatest friend to minorities,” while the latter called for Trump’s resignation. Despite their political differences, both artist have expressed mutual respect for their differences.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado