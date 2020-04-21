John Dolmayan Says “I’m Over It” Regarding Making a New System of a Down Album

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 7:49 PM

System of a Down’s drummer John Dolmayan has emerged as the group’s most vocal members in recent years, by keeping fans updated about the outfit’s inner workings. While he had previously advocated for the group to record and release their first new studio album since 2005’s Hypnotize, he recently admitted that he was “over it” in a recent interview with the Let There Be Talk podcast.

Dolmayan was asked about whether the group would make a new studio album, to which he replied “I find it very unlikely.” He added “I’m not even sure I want to do it anymore. It’s just so much drama and bullshit. In a lot of ways, I’m just over it, you know?”

This latest statement comes after Dolmayan revealed that the band’s frontman Serj Tankian wasn’t involved in any of the group’s writing sessions for a new project. This latest interview also echoed sentiments he expressed in late 2019, when he told his bandmates to “check the massive egos at the door.”

“I fought really hard to get us to make an album over the course of the last 15 years,” Dolmayan stated. “More than anybody else, I was calling people: ‘Let’s get together, put the egos aside. Let’s have meetings, whatever it takes. Let’s just get in the studio and see what happens.’ Just couldn’t get it done; I failed.”

As Loudwire notes, some people have placed the blame on tensions between Tankian and former member Daron Malakian who had a falling out with the group. Tankian also previously stated that he was the one responsible for their extended hiatus. Dolmayan has not placed the blame on any of the specific members however, stating that everyone in the group was responsible for not recording.

“It’s not just Daron and Serj,” Dolmayan explained. “It takes four people to make this band, and it takes four people to unmake it. I think that we’re all to blame. I could just blame Daron and Serj because, quite frankly, they’re the primary songwriters, so it’s easy to blame them. But it’s not just their fault.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado