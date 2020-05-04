Thurston Moore Releases Upbeat New Rock Song “May Daze”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 4th, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Former Sonic Youth lead singer Thurston Moore just released a new song titled “May Daze,” according to Pitchfork. The song features his bandmates in Thurston Moore Group, which includes fellow Sonic Youth alum Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe, and guitarist James Sedwards.

The song is upbeat while remaining laid back, a clean punk rock tune that fully embraces the heavy percussion and guitar distortion that defines the genre. The bass line and guitar riff is catchy, and the song is of modern relevance, as the song is a calling cry to Americans everywhere to be politically involved and vote. “A soundtrack for our USA sisters + brothers to register as voters today, if you still need to,” writes Moore on his Bandcamp page for the song.

The song is Moore’s first new music since the release of Spiritual Council in September of 2019, the first as the leader of the Thurston Moore group, along with a cover of New Order’s “Leave Me Alone“. Luckiy for Moore, the singer had just come off a fall 2019 tour before the coronavirus pandemic halted the music world, leaving him minimally affected. However, one collaborative benefit concert with legendary Led Zepplin bassist John Paul Jones scheduled for March 28th was cancelled because of the virus.