Evan Rachel Wood Covers Rage Against The Machine, Radiohead, Daft Punk and More During Live Stream Concert With Her Evan + Zane Band

Evan Rachel Wood and guitarist Zane Carney teamed up for a live stream performance on Instagram. In order, covered Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name,” Pulp’s “Common People,” “R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World As We Know It,” Radiohead’s “Paranoid Android” and Daft Punk’s “Technologic.”

The livestream starts with a high energy performance of “Killing in the Name,” where Wood repeats and gradually crescendos until she is shouting, “F*** you, I won’t do what you tell me.” “Common People” is more toned down, focusing more on Carney’s backing guitar and Wood’s vocals. The R.E.M. cover is more vulnerable, focusing almost exclusively on Wood’s raw vocals. While the Radiohead cover has a more somber delivery, the energy picks up at the finale, as Wood performs a guitar-backed version of “Technologic.”

Wood’s cover of “Killing in the Name” comes after Two Minutes to Late Night covered the same Rage Against the Machine hit. Rage Against the Machine is scheduled to go on a reunion tour in summer 2021. Pulp reunited in 2011 and released the song “After You” in 2012, the title track for a scheduled, but unreleased, 2013 album of the same name. They performed at Coachella in 2012.

R.E.M. released a reissue of Monster for its 25th anniversary in November. They were among an extensive list of artists who signed a letter urging political parties not to use their songs without permission.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, Radiohead made their music more readily available to fans. They uploaded their entire discography to YouTube, created an archive with HD performances and merchanise and made a stream series with previous live performances. Daft Punk will provide music for Occhliali Neri, an upcoming film directed by Dario Argento.