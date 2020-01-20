Radiohead Debuts Online Radiohead Public Library Featuring HD Performances, Rare Songs and Merchandise, and More

Home News Roy Lott January 20th, 2020 - 5:04 PM

Radiohead has announced the launch of a comprehensive archive of their discography. According to Pitchfork, the band has released a handful of rarities to streaming services including their debut EP, 1992’s Drill; the loose track “I Want None of This” from the 2005 charity compilation Help!: A Day in the Life; and the 2011 remix EP TKOL RMX 8. The archive groups the music by its era, with thumbnails linking to ad-free videos and galleries. Fans can explore the band’s catalog, visuals, and various artifacts in a “highly curated and organized archive,” according to a press release. Detailed artwork, music videos, HD live and TV performances, B-sides and rarities, previously out-of-print merchandise, and the playlists band members shared around their latter-period recording sessions are included.

Each band member will spend a day as the site librarian, curating archival material across the band’s social media channels. Colin Greenwood was the first to contribute. Fans can check it out here.

The band recently uploaded their full discography to YouTube, days after Billboard announced that they would be counting streams from the website into their album charts this year. Guitarist Ed O’Brien recently posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram announcing the release of his upcoming solo album this year, including collaborations with Laura Marling, Adrian Utley, and Colin Greenwood.

