Radiohead Announces Stream Series of Past Live Performances

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Iconic indie rock outfit Radiohead have announced that they will be live streaming a series of their past live performances on their YouTube each week “until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.” Their first live performance Live From a Tent In Dublin – October 2000, will be released on at 10pm April 9th at 10 p.m. UK/2p,m. PT/5p.m. ET.

This project was produced and directed by Dilly Gent, and was recorded at Punchestown Racecourse, County Kildare, Ireland. This concert took place during the same month as the release of their legendary album Kid A.

Kid A marked a turning point for the band, who had previously come from more of an experimental rock background, pushed toward a more electronic sound.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien will release his debut studio album Earth on April 17th. He recently released an electronica inspired track titled “Olympic.” The performer believes he had a recent bout of COVID-19, however he states that he has been recovering and self-isolating at home during the pandemic.

Thom Yorke released his most recent studio album Anima, last year.

“His music feels like the rebellion against it all. His music is rebellion, and Anima proves that. It proves that a musician can find success in today’s industry while still staying true to their sound and their ideas,” mxdwn reviewer Alessandro Gueli explained. “Thom Yorke is a relentless musician, uncompromising in every way and unafraid to make music that is honest, real and above all else, his own. Anima prevails just as he does, and always will.”