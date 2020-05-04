Rage Against The Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour to Summer 2021

Home News Aaron Grech May 4th, 2020 - 11:05 AM

The highly anticipated Rage Against The Machine Reunion tour will be delayed until the summer of 2021, due to mountings concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus. This tour was initially scheduled to kick off this spring and summer, however the spring dates were delayed back in March during the beginning of the coronavirus shutdowns across the United States.

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said in a statement, although making a note that the dates are tentative due to “health and safety permitting.” “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”

The band will be kicking off this tour on June 3rd, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and will be wrapping up the tour with two nights at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. This tour will also host five nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, right before the concluding dates in the nation’s capital. The group also announced that they will be offering refunds for the cancelled shows, while also honoring the previously purchased tickets for these new tour dates.

Rage Against The Machine are still scheduled to headline Coachella this year, which has also been delayed until this October due to the coronavirus. The music festival is also set to feature headlining performances from Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Summer 2021 Tour Dates:

6/3 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

6/5 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

6/7 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

6/11 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

6/12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

6/15 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

6/17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

6/19 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

6/21 – Edmonton, AL – Rogers Place

6/23 – Calgary, AL – Scotiabank Saddledome

6/25 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

7/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

7/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

7/5 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

7/7 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

7/9 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

7/10 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/12 – Chicago, IL – United Center

7/20 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

7/22 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

7/23 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

7/26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

7/29 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center.

8/6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/14 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

8/15 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Photo Credit: Marv Watson