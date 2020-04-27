Daft Punk to Score New Dario Argento Film Occhiali Neri

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 2:09 PM

Electronic music duo Daft Punk are one of the most iconic dance groups of all time, with a slew of legendary albums under their belt such as Homework, Discovery and Random Access Memories. While the outfit have not recorded a studio album since the release of the aforementioned Random Access Memories in 2013, they will be scoring a new film by veteran movie director Dario Argento titled Occhiali Neri.

Argento began his film-making career in the 1970s with his debut project The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, before going on to make classics such as Suspiria (which was remade in 2018) and Inferno. He established himself as a pioneer of the giallo film genre, which blended elements of horror and mystery thrillers.

The director’s daughter Asia Argento, who has appeared in films such as XXX , Land of the Dead and Marie Antoinette will be starring in the film. The film takes place in Rome, and the surrounding countryside, while following the story of an Asian woman and her child.

Daft Punk had previously scored the soundtrack for the Disney film Tron Legacy back in 2010. While this was the first film they soundtracked, their 2001 album Discovery served as the score for the animated visual album Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem.

