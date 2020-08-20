Deftones Announce New Album Ohms For September 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 20th, 2020 - 8:22 PM

After many teasers via social media and a billboard in Los Angeles earlier this month, Deftones have formally announced that their new album Ohms is set to be released September 25 via Reprise. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band has shared the album’s artwork, tracklist and a 30-second clip of what is to be expected for the highly anticipated album. The record will feature 10 tracks and will be produced by long-time collaborator Terry Date, who worked on their albums Around the Fur, White Pony and their self-titled album. Ohms will be the group’s ninth studio album, following 2016’s Gore.

Earlier this year they had announced a separate remix album of White Pony named Black Stallion. “We would talk about our new record, how good it was going to be and we’d immediately jump to, ‘It’s going to be so good, we’re going to have DJ Shadow remix it and we’ll call it Black Stallion,” Frank Delgado stated. A potential EP called Eros with the late bassist Chi Cheng was also in the works. Cheng has since passed after a fatal car accident, leading him into a coma, but sadly passed. No word if the EP will be released that will include Cheng’s last bit of work.

The group also had to reschedule their upcoming tour dates to Fall 2021 due to COVID-19. Fellow tour mates Gojiria and Poppy are still slated to join the band on the tour as well. They are also set to play the Download Festival in the UK, alongside Kiss and System of A Down as well as the 15th anniversary of Hellfest Open Air in Clission, France alongside Korn, Judas Priest and Dropkick Murphy’s.

Ohms Tracklist

1. Genesis

2. Ceremony

3. Urantia

4. Errorr

5. The Spell of Mathematics

6. Pompeji

7. This Link Is Dead

8. Radiant City

9. Headless

10. Ohms

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat