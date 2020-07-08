Deftones, Gojiria and Poppy Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

There have been countless tours that have been postponed or cancelled because of the Coronavirus. Many musical venues have also been struggling to keep open or have closed down completely because of the financial complications that have been produced by the economic downfall of the pandemic.
Luckily though, some bands have started to be able to set finite dates for their postponed concerts including Deftones, Gorjiria and Poppy for their tour that had to be rescheduled.
Back in April Deftones announced that they were going to be launching a livestream on Twitch to talk about their forthcoming album. Deftones has not only announced a new album that has been tentatively scheduled to be released in September, but they have also announced a separate album as well. Deftones plans to release a remix of their prior album White Pony and the remix album will be named Black Stallion.
The drummer of Deftones was also interviewed earlier this year about a potential EP to be released with songs that feature their late bassist Chi Cheng, who died tragically from complications that were caused by a car accident. There hasn’t been affirmed announcement of the new EP however.
Fans who purchased tickets for their original tour dates that were supposed to happen this year, will be able to use those tickets to see their now officially rescheduled show. If ticket holders are not able to make those dates, they will be eligible for a full refund.
08/12/21-Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
08/14/21-Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
08/15/21-Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17/21-Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/18/21-Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
08/20/21-Laval, QC – Place Bell
08/21/21-Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23/21-Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
08/24/21-New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27/21-Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08/28/21-Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/29/21-Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/31/21-Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
09/02/21-Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03/21-Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04/21-Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/06/21-Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07/21-Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/08/21-San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
09/10/21-Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09/11/21-Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
09/14/21-Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17/21-Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
09/18/21-San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21/21-Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
09/22/21-Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center
