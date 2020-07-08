Deftones, Gojiria and Poppy Announces Rescheduled Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Paige Willis July 8th, 2020 - 6:03 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

There have been countless tours that have been postponed or cancelled because of the Coronavirus. Many musical venues have also been struggling to keep open or have closed down completely because of the financial complications that have been produced by the economic downfall of the pandemic.

Luckily though, some bands have started to be able to set finite dates for their postponed concerts including Deftones, Gorjiria and Poppy for their tour that had to be rescheduled.

Back in April Deftones announced that they were going to be launching a livestream on Twitch to talk about their forthcoming album. Deftones has not only announced a new album that has been tentatively scheduled to be released in September, but they have also announced a separate album as well. Deftones plans to release a remix of their prior album White Pony and the remix album will be named Black Stallion.

The drummer of Deftones was also interviewed earlier this year about a potential EP to be released with songs that feature their late bassist Chi Cheng, who died tragically from complications that were caused by a car accident. There hasn’t been affirmed announcement of the new EP however.

Fans who purchased tickets for their original tour dates that were supposed to happen this year, will be able to use those tickets to see their now officially rescheduled show. If ticket holders are not able to make those dates, they will be eligible for a full refund.

08/12/21-Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

08/14/21-Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15/21-Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17/21-Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18/21-Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

08/20/21-Laval, QC – Place Bell

08/21/21-Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23/21-Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

08/24/21-New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27/21-Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08/28/21-Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29/21-Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/31/21-Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09/02/21-Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03/21-Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04/21-Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06/21-Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07/21-Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/08/21-San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

09/10/21-Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09/11/21-Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14/21-Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17/21-Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

09/18/21-San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21/21-Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

09/22/21-Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat