Deftones Continue to Release Teasers On Social Media

Alternative metal band Deftones posted another teaser to social media, leading to further speculation on the part of their fans. This teaser is a seven second silent video with the words “If you keep listening you can hear it for miles” on a grainy black background.



In the comments, the band’s page also posted a link to Deftones: The Complete Collection, a playlist of all of Deftones’ songs. One of the comments points out that the words in the video are lyrics from 2003 Deftones tune, “Hexagram,” and doubts that they’re teasing a new album.

However, other fans have realized that there are other phrases showing up on some of their tracks on Spotify. There’s further speculation that this and yesterday’s teaser with a lyric from their song “One Weak” are the start of a kind of code that will eventually reveal the title of their new record. Apparently the blinking videos have so far spelled out “O” and “H” in morse code in order to bring attention to the first letter of each old song title.

One fan noticed that the band’s website url slug now has “0925” in it, and speculated that they’d be releasing a new album on September 25. Deftones have been talking about releasing a new album this year since February. On Twitter they announced a Twitch livestream series while mentioning their continued work on the album while in isolation. Reportedly, drummer Abe Cunningham mentioned that they were in the late stages of mixing it back in April.

Still, Deftones have definitely left several possibilities open for other new releases in the works. Another possible release is Black Stallion, the rumored White Pony-themed remix album. In February they had tentatively slated it for September in conjunction with their now rescheduled tour.

Another potential project is an EP version of Eros, the 2013 album they had to shelve due to their original bassist’s death. While they’ve talked about it, Cunningham’s interview made it clear that the EP wasn’t guaranteed, but they were still working on their new album. Their last album was Gore, in 2016, so if they do release a new album this year it will be the first in four years.

