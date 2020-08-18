Watch Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges Perform at the Virtual Democratic National Convention

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 4:16 PM

The first night of the Democratic National Convention took place yesterday and is set to continue until this Thursday, August 20. Yesterday’s event held performances from indie-pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and neo-soul performer Leon Bridges, while also hosting speeches from the likes of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maine Sara Gideon introduced Rogers who performed the song “Back in My Body” from her 2019 debut studio album Heard It in a Past Life. Rogers performed the song on the cliffs of a shore, accompanied by an acoustic guitar that served as the main backdrop for her powerful vocal performance.

Bridges performance of “Sweeter” was accompanied by a more robust crew, that served as his backing band performing this gentle R&B track. The instrumental was backed by a jazz-infused saxophone and light piano chords, that accompanied Bridges’ soulful voice.

The convention is set to have a packed roster, with prominent artists such as Billie Eilish, the Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks), John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Stephen Stills confirmed for this week. The convention will end with Joe Biden formally accepting his role as the Democratic Presidential candidate for the upcoming 2020 election.

Rogers was originally set to tour this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on these plans for the foreseeable future. Bridges has been attending a few live stream events during the quarantine, attending Lift Every Voice on Juneteenth this year and the Small Business Live Stream.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer