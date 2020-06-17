Live Nation Announces Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special Live Stream Featuring Common, Leon Bridges, Vic Mensa, Mick Jenkins and More

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 10:07 PM

Live Nation (via Live Nation Urban and LiveXLive) has teamed up with the non-profit civil rights advocacy organization Color of Change for Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special, which will air on Friday, June 19th at 5 p.m. PST. This event will be a 90-minute long special, held on the commemorative holiday honoring the freedom gained by enslaved African-Americans.

Performers for this event include Justine Skye, Jonathan McReynolds, Mick Jenkins, Joy Oladokun, Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins and Fantastic Negrito, while Trae Tha Truth, Vic Mensa, Lion Babe, TI, Mereba and Leon Bridges are scheduled to hold discussions on the topic.

“Juneteenth is the ultimate celebration of Black history and heritage. Live Nation Urban is proud to partner with LiveXLive and Color of Change to bring light to a day that has been revered by African Americans for generations. Its cultural relevance and significance globally cannot be understated,” Live Nation Urban’s VP Brandon Pankey explained.

Common released an 11 song album titled Let Love last year, which held a number of features including BJ The Chicago Kid, A-Trak and Swizz Beats. Bridges has held a number of collaborative projects during the last year, releasing “Sweeter” alongside Terrace Martin, “Inside Friend” alongside John Mayer and the Texas Sun EP alongside the world music inspired musical trio Khruangbin last year.

Mensa’s most recent studio album release Hooligans came out in 2018. The rapper had previously made an appearance on Pussy Riot’s “Hangerz,” which also had an appearance from Junglepussy, while taking aim at anti-abortion laws.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang