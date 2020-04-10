Leon Bridges Releases Lo-Fi New Song “Inside Friend” Featuring John Mayer

Home News Jesse Raymer April 10th, 2020 - 9:34 PM

Soul singer, songwriter, and record producer Leon Bridges has released a new track titled “Inside Friend.” This release comes after his project “Texas Sun” which had soulful and guitar-driven instrumentation. “Inside Friend” is a special one-off and features John Mayer on vocals and guitar.

Created by an impromptu jam session, Leon states that: “The concept for “Inside Friend” came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be. I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded. “Inside Friend” stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

“Inside Friend” begins with a groovy chord that melts into the harmonies between Bridges and Mayer. The guitar riff has a twang that contrasts with the fuzzy beats. Mayer’s line “You can just slide across my across my kitchen floor” is sung in an effortless and smooth delivery. Bridges’ and Mayer’s vocals complement each other, the balance between the two creates a lush atmosphere. Mayer’s guitar solo is sweet and adds to the overall sunny sound of the track. The sultry tone that Bridges is known for is extremely prominent. “Inside Friend” is a warm, lo-fi track with groove.