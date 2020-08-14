Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges and More Announced for Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention

Home News Paige Willis August 14th, 2020 - 1:32 PM

In the new era of the pandemic, all areas of life have been effected including the presidential election of 2020. The Democratic National Convention is not immune to the changes that have been caused by COVID-19. This years DNC will be held virtually for viewers, instead of in person like it normally would be, accompanied by performances of various artists. The artists performing at the DNC are there to show their support to get voters engaged in the election. The DNC will take place August 17 through the 2o and will be available to watch online.

Artists that have been listed in Pitchfork expected to perform at the Convention are Billie Eillish, the Chicks, Maggie Rogers, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Stephen Stills and others. Stephen Cutter the program executive for the DNC states, “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering, and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.” The DNC will occur just weeks after Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Billie Eillish just released her latest single “my future” that alludes to the idea of looking forward to a better tomorrow in these dark times, which is appropriate for the current state of the world. Billie is scheduled to be performing on the 19 of August which is the second day of the convention.

Maggie Rogers had scheduled a small tour from April until June earlier this year before concerts were all cancelled or rescheduled due to the pandemic. The tour was called the “Birthday Fun Run” in honor of the artists birthday on April 25. One of the dates on Rogers’ Fun Run tour was supposed to be Bottlerock in Napa, CA, which has now been rescheduled for 2021.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer