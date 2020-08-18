Hatebreed Reschedules 2020 Tour Dates with Parkway Drive and Knocked Loose to Summer 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech August 18th, 2020 - 9:43 PM

Hatebreed have rescheduled their 2020 tour alongside Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and Fit For A King until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These new set of tour dates will kick off on September 9 in Columbus, Ohio and will wrap up on October 3 in Denver, Colorado.

“We were supposed to start our Viva The Underdogs North American Revolution tour in just three days, but as Winston stated earlier, we are rescheduling to 2021, ” the group said in a statement. “Our team has worked extremely hard to get the new shows on the calendar and we are very grateful and pleased that we will be coming back in September 2021!”

Hatebreed’s frontman Jamey Jasta teamed up with Max Weinberg of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan for a cover of The Misfits Earth AD” hosted by Two Minutes to Late Night earlier this month.

The band teased the final touches on their new studio album back in January, while the group’s Frank Novinec confirmed its completiion, but stated that he did not know the details regarding its release date. The group dropped their first single in four years, “When The Blade Drops” in February.

Jasta made some comments on Twitter back in April criticizing Trump and supporting former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang. “Holy shit I’ve avoided watching this fake tan freak for a long time I thought Biden was bad at stringing together a sentence but man he’s worse. Get Andrew Yang back in it!! We’re fucked lol,” Jasta wrote.

Hatebreed Tour

9/9 Columbus, OH – Express Live

9/11 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/12 Detroit, MI – The Masonic

9/14 St. Paul, MN – Myth Live

9/15 Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

9/17 Laval, QC – Place Bell

9/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Outdoors

9/21 Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center

9/23 Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 Orlando, FL – Rebel Rock Festival

9/25 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/29 Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory

10/3 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

