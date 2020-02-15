Hatebreed Release First New Single In Four Years “When The Blade Drops”

Home News Kelly Tucker February 15th, 2020 - 9:37 PM

Hatebreed just released “When the Blade Drops” their first single in four years, which explodes with energy and velocity. The band members are Jamey Jasta on vocals, Chris Beattie on bass, Frank Novinec on guitar, Wayne Lozinak on guitar and Matt Byrne on drums. Hatebreed is touring in Europe and Australia this spring with more US touring also planned. Frontman Jasta says, “This is just a taste of what’s to come and we’re definitely going hard on this one. The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can’t wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt.”

At one part in the video, black crows are flying against the red-lit sky and the lyrics displayed throughout the video read, “The sand is down to it’s final grain, with every crown comes the guillotine. There’s nothing you can do to stop it. Drop the blade.” The song is described in a statement as a standalone single that heralds the start of a new chapter in Hatebreed’s history, guaranteed to be marked by the same ruthless breakdowns, pit-stirring anthems, and poignant lyrics that have made them one of heavy music’s most unshakable institutions. “When the Blade Drops” effectively crystallizes the energy and fury of Hatebreed’s legendary live gigs into a sharper-than-a-guillotine anthem.

Hatebreed had many sold-out anniversary shows and much success with 2016’s The Concrete Confessional. While “When the Blade Drops” won’t appear on the forthcoming album, it certainly sets the table for what’s to come. Details on Hatebreed’s upcoming eighth studio album are still to be determined. Jasta shared through social media about the upcoming tour, the new album and recording new music.

Hatebreed on Tour

With Parkway Drive, Stick to Your Guns, + Venom Prison

04/01 — Hamburg, Germany — Sporthalle Hamburg

04/02 — Leipzig, Germany — Arena Leipzig

04/03 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle

04/04 — Zürich, Switzerland — Samsung Hall Zürich

04/06 — Budapest, Hungary — Budapest Arena

04/07 — Wien, Austria — arte Hotel Wien Stadthalle

04/08 — Prague, Czechia — Futurum Music Bar

04/09 — Frankfurt Am Main, Germany — Festhalle Messe Frankfurt GmbH

04/10 — Schijndel, Netherlands — Schijndel

04/11 — Dortmund, Germany — Westfalenhallen

04/13 — Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg — Rockhal

04/15 — Paris, France — Zénith de Paris

04/16 — Bruxelles, Belgium — Forest National

04/18 — London, United Kingdom — The SSE Arena, Wembley

05/2 — Lancaster, PA — Chameleon Club

With Parkway Drive + Every Time I Die:

06/13 — Brisbane —Riverstage

06/19 — Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

06/20 — Melbourne — Melbourne Arena, Melbourne

06/21 — Adelaide – AEC Theatre

06/24 — Perth – HBF Stadium

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz