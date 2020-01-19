Hatebreed Teases Final Touches on a New Album for 2020

Home News Peter Mann January 19th, 2020 - 1:56 AM

Bridgeport, Connecticut-based metal core band, Hatebreed, recently announced putting the finishing touches on the collective’s first full length studio album release in nearly four years. The band’s announcement of wrapping up the recording of their forthcoming eighth studio album came in the form of a video post, via Instagram, released just this past Monday, January 13. According to The Prp, the announcement came from Hatebreed’s frontman and lead vocalist Jamey Jasta “Speaking from the studio in the below video update, he also offered some teases as to the various touring the band have planned in support of the album, which will see a May release. The group worked on the outing with producer Chris ‘Zeuss’ Harris (Rob Zombie, Demon Hunter) once again behind the boards.”

The yet to be titled upcoming album release is a follow up to the band’s seventh full length studio album, 2016’s The Concrete Confessional, via Nuclear Blast Records. Hatebreed’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Jamey Jasta (lead vocalist), Wayne Lozinak (lead guitar/backing vocals), Frank Novinec (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), Chris Beattie (bass) and Matt Byrne (drums). As previously reported in the aforementioned The Prp article, Hatebreed’s 2020 tour dates accompanied with various other bands are as follows:

With Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison:

4/01 – Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle (Tickets)

4/02 – Leipzig, GER – Arena (Tickets)

4/03 – München, GER – Olympiahalle (Tickets)

4/04 – Zürich, SWI – Samsung Hall

4/06 – Budapest, HUN – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

4/07 – Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

4/09 – Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle (Tickets)

4/11 – Dortmund, GER – Westfallenhalle (Tickets)

4/15 – Paris, FRA – Zenith (Tickets)

4/16 – Brussels, BEL – Forest National

4/18 – London, UK – SSE Arena (Tickets)

with Parkway Drive and Every Time I Die:

6/13 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage

6/19 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

6/20 – Melbourne, AUS – Melbourne Arena

6/21 – Adelaide, AUS – AEX Theatre

6/24 – Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz