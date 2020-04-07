Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed Says Trump Is a “Fake Tan Freak” and “Bad at Stringing Together a Sentence”

Home News Drew Feinerman April 7th, 2020 - 5:03 PM

Jamey Jasta, lead singer of Bridgeport based metalcore band Hatebreed, just took to Twitter to slam the president of the United States, accordin to Blabbermouth. The singer called Trump a “fake tan freak,” and claimed the president was worse than democratic nominee Joe Biden at “stringing together a sentence.”

Holy shit I’ve avoided watching this fake tan freak for a long time I thought Biden was bad at stringing together a sentence but man he’s worse. Get Andrew Yang back in it!! We’re fucked lol — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) April 5, 2020

In a recent interview about politics and music Jasta stated, “When I was growing up, it was always it’ll be Democrats for four or eight years, and then the Republicans can try, and for me, under a Republican presidency, heavy metal and hardcore did very well . . . maybe I would make more money under a Republican presidency, and talking to a guy like Jake from Converge, and he said that depending on how much you’re making in which state, you might want to think about a candidate like Bernie [Sanders].”

“It might be better for the next generation. Yeah, I might feel it in the wallet for the next four to eight years, but this kid might have a better opportunity or education that he wouldn’t have under somebody who might shake things up.”

Hatebreed announced a new upcoming album that has unfortunately been delayed indefinitely due to the affects of the coronavirus pandemic. The band planned to embark on a tour following the release of the new album, but that has also been cancelled because of the coronavirus and the current bans on mass gatherings.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz