Hatebreed’s Frank Novinec Confirms Completion of New Album, Doesn’t Know When It Will Be Released

Hatebreed’s guitarist, Frank Novinec talks with “Thunder Underground” podcast hosts about what the band is doing. Novinec confirms the album is finished, “The record’s done, it’s been done. It was supposed to come out in May, but the label’s shut down now, so we just don’t know.” The album was originally expected this spring via Nuclear Blast Records. In a response to one of their fans asking why their album didn’t drop in May, the band simply tweeted, “A worldwide pandemic happened.”

When asked about how he is handling the quarantine, Novinec shares that they have good weather in Florida (where he lives) and he’s done some kayaking with his wife. He said it (the quarantine) hasn’t been that bad, he loves to cook and it hasn’t been that bad. He said right now they were supposed to be in Europe for their tour and then their U.S. run but that was canceled. He says, “As you know this is day to day, what we do for a living, we’re going to be the last ones that go back to work.” He shares it’s not that Hatebreed’s on hold, the whole world is on hold.

The band recently dropped the single, “When the Blade Drops” their first single in four years, which explodes with energy and velocity. Hatebreed includes Jamey Jasta on vocals, Chris Beattie on bass, Frank Novinec on guitar, Wayne Lozinak on guitar and Matt Byrne on drums. Regarding the last single, “When the Blade Drops,” frontman, Jasta shared, “This is just a taste of what’s to come and we’re definitely going hard on this one. The speed, intensity, and brutality that people have come to expect from us is on full display. Can’t wait to play this one live and see the pit erupt.”

Novinec shared in the podcast, “When it gets fired back up, it’s gonna be crazy, because every goddamn band in the world is gonna be out there touring,” he said. “It’s gonna make it tough for booking shows for promoters, because you’re gonna have multiple shows in every city every night. And then, obviously, people are gonna be trying to get back on their feet financially, and they’re not gonna be able to afford to go to all these shows. So it’s gonna be interesting, I think it’s gonna be tough, but we need to make it happen again, and hopefully it’s sooner than later.”

When asked if he was going stir crazy about not being onstage, Novinec shared that the feeling you get when you’re out performing, putting a smile on people’s faces is great. He said it is also nice to be home with his family, which he doesn’t get a chance to do a lot of the time. There’s a lot of plus and minuses. When asked about the album, he shared the new album is similar to the previous albums. He says you can’t make everyone happy but you have to make yourself happy. He also thinks they did a great job on the album.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz