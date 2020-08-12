Bully Slows It Down With Hazily Melodic New Song “Prism”

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 4:06 PM

Alternative rock band Bully are back with another single from their upcoming studio album release SUGAREGG, out via Sub Pop on August 21. This latest single is called “Prism” as is accompanied by a music video that showcases various lights emulating through the titular prism.

“Prism” is a slower song, compared to the more grunge oriented sound featured on the album’s previous releases earlier this year. The track features anthemic guitar chords and drum likes that explode into fits of passion during the song’s chorus, while creeping in the background during Alicia Bognanno’s verses. Bognanno switches between light-hearted touches on the verses and triumphant vocals during the chorus.

This latest single follows “Hours and Hours,” “Every Tradition” and “Where To Start,” which perfectly encapsulated the grunge revival sound Bully is noted for. “‘Prism’ is about the process of letting go and realizing which aspects continue to resonate as time passes,” Bognanno noted in a press release.

Last month Bognanno revealed that she has bi-polar disorder during an appearance on the In Harmony podcast, where she discussed how it inspired the lyrical concept for “Like Fire.” The group covered Orville Peck and Nirvana back in May, taking on “Turn To Hate” and “About A Girl” respectively.

This project was recorded at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Palace Sound in Toronto, Ontario, where Bognanno produced and mixed the project alongside John Congleton and Graham Walsh. Bognanno discussed the upcoming album during an interview with mxdwn a few weeks ago.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer