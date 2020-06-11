Bully Announces New Album SUGAREGG for August 2020 Release and Shares New Song

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 1:18 PM

Nashville based alt rock band Bully have officially announced the release of their new album, SUGAREGG, which will be available August 21 of this year. The band has also shared the album’s lead single, “Where to Start,” with an accompanying video.

“Where to Start” is upbeat and vibrant, and the colorful visuals perfectly reflect the playfulness of the song. The vocals are powerful without being too imposing, and the distortion of the guitar and bass is just slight enough to provide drive without becoming too overwhelming. The positive energy the song provides is much needed during times of uncertainty and turmoil, as the band kicks off their album announcement with an intriguing and bright lead single.

“There was change that needed to happen and it happened on this record,” Bully’s Alicia Bognanno states about the recording of SUGAREGG. “Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.” Bognanno also addresses issues of self identity on the album, as she discusses “how I feel as a human . . . against what society expects or assumes of me as a woman, and what it feels like to naturally challenge those expectations.”

SUGAREGG will be the band’s third album since the release of their debut album Feels Like in 2015. The band has not failed to provide fans with much needed entertainment during the period of quarantine, as they released covers of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate” last month.

Check out the cover art and track list for SUGAREGG below:

SUGARREG Track List:

Add It On

Every Tradition

Where to Start

Prism

You

Let You

Like Fire

Stuck In Your Head

Come Down

Not Ashamed

Hours and Hours

What I Wanted

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer