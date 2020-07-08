Bully Tells Shamers to Bite Their Tongues on New Song “Every Tradition”

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 7:03 PM

Alternative rock band Bully have released a new music video for “Every Tradition,” which is set to be featured on the group’s forthcoming album SUGAREGG out on August 21 via Sub Pop. This latest visual was directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz and the band’s frontwoman Alicia Bognanno.

“Every Tradition” is shot under a variety of different neon lights, which focus on Bognanno as they rapidly change into different colors. The song has a 1990s alternative rock feel, with Bognanno’s vocals giving a grunge like feel, complemented by catchy guitar chords and an anthemic drum beat.

“‘Every Tradition’ is one of the most literal songs on the record, forcing myself throughout the writing process to cut out the bullshit and put down on paper exactly what was going through my mind, silencing the paranoia of the different ways it could be received,” Bognanno explained. “Some songs just call for that sort of process and ‘Every Tradition’ was one of them.”

This latest release follows the band’s most recent single “Where To Start,” which also had a similar nostalgic style, along with colorful visuals. The band also covered Nirvana’s “About A Girl” from their debut album Bleach and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate” a single released last year.

Bognanno stated that this latest release is going to deal with her issues of self-identity, her ego and insecurities that fit into well with the band’s style. The group have been active since 2013 and released their most recent studio album Losing back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer