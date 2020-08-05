Bully Releases Airy and Eerie New Song “Hours and Hours”

Home News Aaron Grech August 5th, 2020 - 12:25 PM

The alternative rock outfit Bully has released a new single “Hours and Hours” from their upcoming studio album SUGAREGG, which is set to be released via Sub Pop on August 21. This latest album was produced and mixed by John Congleton and the band’s frontwoman Alicia Bognanno, with additional production and mixing by Graham Walsh.

“Hours and Hours” stays true to the band’s nostalgic 1990s alternative rock style. with elements of the grunge lound-soft dynamics pioneered and moody guitar chords. Bognanno switches between soft verses, into full on passionate shouts during the song’s chorus, that leads the song’s emotional depth.

According to a press release, this song discusses Bognanno’s evolving relationship with her mother and their difficulties with forming a connection. She explains that while her younger years were diifcult, they have since that improved their relationship.

“‘Hours and Hours’ is about my mother and I finally figuring out our relationship. She and I had a really hard time connecting growing up and at times felt like it would never happen,” frontwoman Alicia Bognanno explained. “Over the past five years we have become best friends, she is now the very first person I call when I am at my absolute lowest and has saved my life.”

Bully released the song “Every Tradition” last month, a few months prior to Bognanno revealing her recent diagnosis and experiences with bipolar disorder. Back in May the group covered a couple of songs by Orville Peck and Nirvana.

Check out our interview with Bognanno here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer