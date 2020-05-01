Bully Covers Nirvana’s “About a Girl” And Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 1st, 2020 - 7:14 PM

Nashville based rock outfit has released covers of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate.” Frontwoman and Bully founder Alicia Bognanno plays every instrument on both tracks and also serves as producer. The cover of “About a Girl” begins with fuzzy guitars and a blown-out melody that bring feelings of late ’90s grunge nostalgia. Bognanno is belting out the lyrics, her voice sounding affirmative and robust.

<a href="http://bullythemusic.bandcamp.com/album/about-a-girl-turn-to-hate">About a Girl / Turn to Hate by Bully</a>

Bully channels similar energy to Nirvana’s, as both versions have the same hard angular guitars and aggressive vocals. The production is noisy and recalls the feeling of playing vinyl on an old record player. Bully’s cover of “Turn to Hate” is stylistically different, but keeps the same lo-fi production and jangly sound. Where Orville Peck sings with a southern croon, Bognanno is more aggressive in her vocal delivery. Her voice is punchy, and she sings passionately.

Orville Peck and Bully have a similar edge to their sound. Additionally, both versions include dreamy guitars and a vintage aesthetic. Both covers of “About a Girl” and “Turn to Hate” do a great job of capturing the elements of the originals while adding a sweeter and punky spin to it.

This release comes after Bully announced that they have finished the masters on their upcoming record. “About a Girl/Turn to Hate” is out now digitally. It will be released on vinyl and cassette on July 10. All forms of the covers can be purchased on Bully’s Bandcamp.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer