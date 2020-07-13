Alicia Bognanno of Bully Discusses Her Experience Dealing with Bipolar Disorder

Home News Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 6:04 PM

The grunge-like alternative rock outfit Bully will be releasing a new album SUGAREGG in a month, which is set to follow-up from their 2017 studio album release Losing. The band’s frontwoman Alicia Bognnano recently held an interview with Laura Ferreiro for her podcast In Harmony, where she discussed the upcoming album and revealed her struggles with bipolar disorder.

Her discussion regarding the disorder and how it relates to the song “Like Fire,” begins at around 8:20, although she further elaborates with her struggles at around the 9:00 mark. The artist states that she found out about the condition after suffering from a bout of paranoia, which led her to spiral while her self-confidence began to “plummet.”

She revealed that she went into therapy and got formally diagnosed, which led to a year of “trial and error” for medications before finding one which worked for her. Bognanno stated that finding the right medication changed her “life completely” allowing her eventually to trust herself.

“I’m glad to be in the place where I am now,” she explained. This is like the first time for the past few months that I’ve really been comfortable just talking about it and bringing it up and sort of disconnecting myself from the stigma that people can some times tack onto it.”

SUGAREGG will be released via Sub Pop on August 21 and is supported by music videos for “Every Tradition” and “Where To Start.” Bully recently covered the Nirvana song “About A Girl” from their 1989 debut album Bleach and the 2019 Orville Peck single “Turn to Hate” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer