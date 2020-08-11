Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Alex Skolnick of Testament, Nita Strauss and More to Participate in Six String Salute Live Stream Event to Support Live Music Crews

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 12:06 PM

Several prominent guitar players from bands such as Alice Cooper, Testament and Genesis are set to perform at the Six String Salute virtual benefit concert in support of Crew Nation. Crew Nation is a global relief fund for live music crews who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This event will be live streamed from Live Nation’s YouTube page and the Live From Home Platform on September 17, but a time has not yet been announced. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Crew Nation and will be hosted by national radio personality Steve Black of The Chop Shop. This event is organized by Manic Merch, The Chop Shop Guitar Show, Chipster PR, Sun Broadcast Group and Live Nation.

The performers that are confirmed this event are Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Steve Vai, Tommy Shaw of Styx with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, Halestorm, Rik Emmett of Triumph, Joe Satriani, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Frank Hannon of Tesla, Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper, Alex Skolnick of Testament, Jennifer Batten, Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Damon Johnson of Thin Lizzy, Steve Cropper, Jesse Dayton, Steve Hackett of Genesis, Jeff Watson of Night Ranger, Nick Perri of The Underground Thieves, Sammy Boller, Ross the Boss, Joyous Wolf, alongside Tommy Henriksen, Ryan Roxie, and Richard Williams of Kansas.

Alice Cooper released a music video for “Don’t Give Up” after postponing his 2020 tour dates. Skolnick has been appearing alongside Charlie Benante’s cover series recently and did a jazz cover of Dua Lipa. Halestorm released a new song alongside Amy Lee, while their frontwoman Lzzy Hale teamed up with former members of Machine Head and more for a cover of Thin Lizzy. Satriani released an album as Squares last year and What Happens Next? under his own name in 2018.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford