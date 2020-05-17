Alice Cooper Reminds Us We’re In This Together In New Remotely-Produced Video for “Don’t Give Up”

Home News Peter Mann May 17th, 2020 - 1:01 AM

Rock icon Alice Cooper recently released his latest song and accompanying music video for “Don’t Give Up” an encouraging track that finds solace in these current times of uncertainty, amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release Copper’s latest musical offering, “…was produced by Bob Ezrin using remote technology and it’s a spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now. Alice Cooper felt the need to talk directly to his fans from isolation in his home where he is working to finish his upcoming album.”

As previously reported in Rolling Stone, “Don’t Give Up” released this past Friday May 15, “…addresses COVID-19, overlaying videos of fans playing instruments and holding up the song’s lyrics over a giant CGI globe. Produced remotely by Bob Ezrin, the music video uses clips from over 20,000 fan videos.”

Cooper as a collective released a total of seven studio albums and as far as solo efforts, Cooper has released a total of twenty full length studio albums. Cooper’s last solo effort was 2017’s Paranormal, released via EarMUSIC. The aforementioned press release concluded that, “A strictly limited 7” vinyl picture disc will be released on August 14 via earMUSIC. It is available for pre-order here.” Offering his fans words on encouragement, Cooper spoke of combating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in relation to his latest single by saying:

“It’s a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together. And whatever you do — Don’t Give Up!”

Cooper is among the many musical artists who have either resorted to postponing or cancelling upcoming live shows and events altogether. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Alice Cooper has postponed his Spring 2020 headline North American tour, which was slated to run from March 31 through April 22. The tour is being rescheduled for Fall 2020 and the itinerary will be announced as soon as possible.”

To listen to “Don’t Give Up” stream below, via YouTube.